More than 80 non-Western/Central African countries report monkeypox cases

The monkeypox virus has so far been detected in more than 80 countries outside Western and Central Africa, data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show. In Poland, 95 cases of infection have been reported.

In addition to a dozen African countries, where monkeypox has been endemic since the 1970s, fatal cases have been found in three countries – one each in Brazil and India and two in Spain.

Monkeypox has been in Africa for decades. African virologists say this has become a crisis in the West as the world neglected the disease.⁣

⁣

Here are some key facts from a Nigerian virologist who has studied monkeypox since the 1970s. ⁣

⁣

Producer: Anna Kook⁣ pic.twitter.com/vCO3ArQPlU

— AJ+ (@ajplus) August 8, 2022

In Europe, infections have already been reported in 39 countries.

. The highest number of cases is in Spain with 5,719, followed by Germany with 3,186, the UK with 2,914 and France with 2673.

Outside Europe and Africa, the monkeypox virus has spread most strongly in the US (11,842 infections), Brazil (2,893) and Canada (1,059).

The WHO declared in July that the rapidly spreading epidemic was a global health emergency and imposed the highest level of epidemic alert.

Monkeypox is a rare, zoonotic viral disease that was first identified in humans in 1970. The disease usually occurs in West and Central Africa. Symptoms include fever, headache and a skin rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. However, they usually disappear after two to three weeks.

Let's talk about #monkeypox : the virus, the symptoms & how it spreads 👇 pic.twitter.com/sS9M5NPrZF

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 16, 2022