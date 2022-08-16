No contaminants found in drinking water intakes near Odra

Nearly 100 tonnes of dead fish were removed from the Odra River on the Polish-German border causing concern that the water was poisoned.

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

There are no pollutants in the samples taken from drinking water intakes near the River Odra where masses of dead fish have been found, the local authorities in north-western Poland have told PAP.

On Tuesday, the press office of the Zachodniopomorskie province’s head told PAP that Sanepid, a public health body had examined samples from 20 drinking water intakes near the River Odra.

“Thirty-five water samples were collected from 20 intakes (19 deep and one surface). The results of the water tests obtained so far have not shown any irregularities, that is contaminants that could affect the quality of drinking water,” it said.

From Thursday, August 11 to Monday, August 15, 111 water samples were collected from such intakes for testing, the press office added.

Pollution that could cause deterioration of water quality was also not found at any sea bathing area in the communes of Dziwnów, Międzyzdroje and Świnoujście in north-western Poland, according to local authorities.