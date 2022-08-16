Polish swimmer claims silver in Rome

Tomasz Waszczuk/PAP

Katarzyna Wasick of Poland won a silver medal in the women’s 50m freestyle race at the Roma 2022 European Aquatics Championships on Tuesday.

Wasick touched the wall at 24.20 seconds.

Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden (23.91) won gold and Valerie van Roon of the Netherlands (24.64) claimed bronze.

This is the second medal won by Poland in Rome. On Sunday, Jakub Majerski won bronze in the men’s 100m butterfly race.