Poland, Czech Republic to jointly patrol Slovak airspace

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Poland and Czechia will start policing the airspace of their neighbour, Slovakia, in September, a spokesperson of the Slovak Defence Ministry has said.

Documents to this effect will be signed on August 27, Martina Koval Kakascikova said on Tuesday.

Poland and the Czech Republic are to protect the Slovak airspace until Slovakia has received F-16 fighter jets, which are to replace its Russian-made MiG-29 fleet. Slovakia decided to ground its MIGs in September.

Polish and Czech fighter jets will be operating from air bases located in their countries, Koval Kakascikova told the TSAR agency. When needed, the planes will be directed to Slovak alternate airfields, she added.