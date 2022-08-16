Pulse of Culture 16.08

Chopin as a brand, a symbol and an element of cultural code – this is the theme of the exhibition entitled “Chopin. The Power of a Symbol”, one of the attractions currently drawing lovers of Chopin’s music from all over the world.

The exhibition has been taking place since October 15, 2021 at the Fryderyk Chopin Museum in Warsaw.

“It depicts Chopin from the perspective of a contemporary viewer and shows his role in pop culture,” said Weronika Woźniak from the Museum.

The exhibition is due to end on August 28.

Learn more about this one and many more cultural events around the world by watching the full episode above.