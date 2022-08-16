Poland second largest donor of military aid to Ukraine – German think tank

Mykola Kalyeniak/PAP

Poland ranks second in terms of military aid provided to Ukraine fighting Russian aggression, recent data from a German think tank has shown.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), the first place in the ranking of countries supporting Kyiv with military equipment in the period from the end of January to July 1, belongs to the United States.

The country, which has declared support worth EUR 6.37 billion has so far provided EUR 2.44 billion, the German think tank said on Tuesday.

Poland comes second having committed and provided weapons worth EUR 1.8 billion.

The third place is taken by Great Britain which pledged EUR 1.11 billion and donated EUR 1 billion-worth military equipment.

Further down in the ranking, below this amount, are Canada, Norway and Germany, the ranking has shown.