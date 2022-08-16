EU announces EUR 95 mln aid to UNRWA in Gaza

Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, the EU ambassador to the Palestinian territories, signed a EUR 95 mln (USD 97 mln) aid agreement with the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Gaza.

Israeli-Palestinian flare-up ends with Gaza truce

The EU delegation visited the al-Shafa hospital in the Gaza Strip to see first-hand the deteriorating humanitarian situation following the recent military escalation with Israel.

“We call for a swift, impartial and thorough investigation of each and every civilian death which occurred two weeks ago. Those responsible for the killing of civilians have to be brought to justice,” Mr Kühn von Burgsdorff said.

EU Heads of Mission & representatives visit #UNRWA Beach Preparatory School in Gaza today.

Gaza recently suffered the consequences of another round of escalation where some 450 Palestinians have been internally displaced, some of whom took shelter in #UNRWA schools. pic.twitter.com/bStIwzrL3F

“All this will not serve anything unless a political reason for peace can be achieved. All this will not end the suffering of two million Gazans and many more people in the region unless Israel, the occupied power, ends the blockade and closure of Gaza,” he added.

“And that is the reason why it is so important that the Palestinian political factions unite forces and create the conditions for a unified democratic elected and credible Palestinian government running both Gaza and the West Bank,” the official concluded.

“Together with the EU, we are proud that we can support Palestinian refugees. Congratulations to the brave UNRWA team for their amazing work,” Representative Office of Poland to the Palestinian National Authority wrote on social media.

Back in Gaza City affected by recent bombings. Together with the EU, we are proud that we can support Palestinian refugees. Congratulations to brave @UNRWA team for their amazing work. @PalestinePMO @pmofa @polskapomoc pic.twitter.com/NHOdkTcqZ7

