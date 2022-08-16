Alarming new report from Germany: discrimination, especially racism, rampant

The number of discrimination cases reported cases continues to be high in Germany, according to the report for 2021 released by the Anti-Discrimination Office (Antidiskriminierungstelle). The majority of these cases of discrimination are racist in character.

The 2021 report was released on Tuesday by Ferda Ataman, the recently appointed Federal Commissioner for Counteracting Discrimination. According to Ataman, “discrimination unfortunately is a part of daily life in Germany.”

The Anti-Discrimination Office was established in 2006 and releases an annual summary of recorded discrimination cases brought to their attention.

In 2021, 5,617 cases of dicrimination have been reported in total, which is the second-highest figure in the agency’s history. The number of discrimination cases peaked at 6,383 in 2020, when compared to the previous year the 2021 figures show a 12 percent drop, nevertheless the “Die Welt” daily points out this is not a reason to be jubilant. The drop stems from a lower number of reported cases due to the coronavirus pandemic and the various measures put in place to contain it, such as compulsory wearing of face masks.

“It is an alarming number,” said Ataman, who has been serving as Anti-Discrimination Commissioner since July. “But it also shows that an increasing number of people do not accept discrimination and seek help,” she added.

According to the report, discrimination on racial grounds made up the largest category of cases: 2,080 cases, 37 percent. This is followed by discrimination due to disability or chronic diseases (ca. 1,800 cases, 32 pct.), then by discrimination based on sex (20 pct.) and lastly age (10 pct.).

According to the study, 13 mln people in Germany (i.e. one in six) have been victims of discrimantion over the past five years.