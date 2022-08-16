War in Ukraine reveals truth about Europe: Polish PM

The war in Ukraine has revealed a truth about Europe, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote in his op-ed for the French daily “Le Monde”. As he pointed out: the EU had refused to listen to warnings about the Russian threat for years.

“The war in Ukraine has exposed the truth about Russia. Those who had refused to see that Vladimir Putin’s state has imperialist tendencies must face the facts,” Mr Morawiecki pointed out.

“The demons of the 19th and 20th centuries have been revived in Russia – nationalism, colonialism are increasingly visible. But the war has also revealed the truth about Europe. Many European leaders have been seduced by Vladimir Putin. They are now in shock,” he stressed.

The PM further stressed, “Europe found itself in its current situation not because it was insufficiently integrated, but because it refused to listen to the voice of truth,” adding that “this voice has been coming from Poland for many years.”

According to Mr Morawiecki, “this ignoring of Poland’s voice is an illustration of the larger problem facing the EU today” as “political practice shows that the German and French voices are of great importance.”

“Thus, we are dealing with a formal democracy and a de facto oligarchy in which power is held by the strongest,” he explained.

The principle of unanimity

The Polish PM strongly defended the principle of unanimity in the EU, ensuring it enables every voice to be heard and the adopted solutions thereof to meet the minimum expectations of each member state.

“If all of Europe had followed Germany’s vote, not only Nord Stream 1 but also Nord Stream 2 would have been [already] launched many months ago. Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, which [Vladimir] Putin is using as a blackmail tool against the entire continent, would have been almost irreversible,” Mr Morawiecki stressed, also slamming Germany for its stance on sending arms supplies to Ukraine.