Russian gas flows to Europe steady but low

Operator data showed that Russian gas flows to Europe through some major pipelines remained steady, albeit low, on Tuesday morning.

Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany were at 14,604,119 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) at 07:00-08:00 CET, in line with levels around 14,600,000 kWh/h seen on Monday.

It should be remembered that Russia had cut flows on the pipeline to only 20 percent of capacity on July 27, citing maintenance work.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 36.5 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, a bit higher than the previous day, the Ukrainian system operator stated.

According to Russia’s gas giant Gazprom, it would ship 42.2 mcm of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point on Tuesday, down from 41.9 mcm on Monday.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose d/d on Tuesday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were 4,153,766 kWh/h, up from about 2,520,000 kWh/h on Monday.

More Russian gas flows into Hungary

On Saturday a Hungarian official said that Russian energy giant Gazprom started ramping up natural gas delivery to Hungary on Friday via the TurkStream pipeline running through the Balkans.

Gazprom is set to deliver an extra 2.6 million cubic meters of gas to Hungary every day by the end of August, Tamás Menczer, Hungarian Foreign Ministry State Secretary said in a social media post on Saturday.

Mr Menczer added that the Hungarian government had decided to purchase around 700 million cubic meters of gas from Russia in addition to the amount already contracted, according to a report by Russia’s Sputnik news agency.

The official went on to claim that in the current energy market, it was impossible to buy such large quantities of gas from other alternative sources. He added that the extra gas is for ensuring energy supply through the nearing winter, and that Hungary is negotiating with Russia on extra gas deliveries also in September, a year after Russia and Hungary signed two long-term contracts with a valid period of 15 years for the transport of 4.5 billion cubic metres of Russian gas every year via the pipelines running through Serbia and Austria.

Hungary relies on Russia for over 60 percent of its oil imports and 85 percent of natural gas imports. Budapest has been staunchly opposing the EU’s sanctions on Moscow over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Budapest justified its criticism by pointing to a spike in European energy prices entailed by the sanctions.

Baltic Pipe nearly here

Meanwhile, Poland is closing in on the completion of the construction of the EUR 1.6 billion Baltic Pipe, which is expected to connect Poland with Norwegian gas fields via the Baltic Sea and Denmark in October 2022, will be 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year.

In early May, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said a USD 306 million contract to build a section of the gas pipeline from Denmark to Poland would help his country reduce its reliance on gas from Russia.