LIVE: 174th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The 174th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine dawned with the sound of explosions in Donetsk and occupied Crimea.
08:00 CEST
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 16 August 2022
— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 16, 2022
Southern Axis Update:#Russian forces did not conduct any reported ground assaults on the Southern Axis on August 15 but continued shelling across the entire southern front line.https://t.co/T7j4h4ER2G pic.twitter.com/bUYRqBayL3
— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) August 16, 2022
#Dzhankoi in occupied #Crimea. pic.twitter.com/YZp1vk1Blj
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 16, 2022
07:01 CEST
More footage from #Donetsk. pic.twitter.com/97Skyly1nR
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 16, 2022
06:30 CEST
#France is ready to help in the demining of the de-occupied territories of #Ukraine and in the restoration of #Chernihiv region, reports Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko. pic.twitter.com/v1QL55jffE
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 16, 2022
