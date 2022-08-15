UN to arrange inspection of Zaporizhzhia power plant if Ukraine, Russia agree

The United Nations (UN) has the logistics and security capabilities to support a visit by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant if both Russia and Ukraine agree, UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric announced on Monday.

“The UN Secretariat has no authority to block or cancel any IAEA activities,” he added.

Mr Dujarric was responding to an accusation by Russia that UN security has blocked a visit by IAEA inspectors to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which Russia seized in March following its invasion of Ukraine.

He said that “in close contact with the IAEA, the UN Secretariat has assessed that it has in Ukraine the logistics and security capacity to be able to support any IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from Kyiv.”

At the same time, he pointed out that both Russia and Ukraine have to agree. The countries have said they want IAEA inspectors to visit and IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has said he was ready to lead a mission and called on Russia and Ukraine to cooperate.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday called for an end to military activity around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power complex as Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for the shelling of the area.

He also spoke with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday about the conditions for the safe operations of the facility, the United Nations and Russia reported.