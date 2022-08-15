Pulse of Culture 15.08

A concert featuring the “Ballads and Romances” by the Polish national bard, Adam Mickiewicz, is taking place in Vilnius, Lithuania, on August 15.

The event, organised by the Polish public broadcaster TVP, is being broadcast live in TVP Polonia, TVP Wilno and TVP Kultura.

Adam Mickiewicz, regarded as the greatest Polish national bard, was a Romantic poet, visionary, as well as political commentator and activist. His works have had a lasting influence not only on Polish literature and culture, but also on the nation’s collective consciousness.

“His works… are still relevant today,” Karolina Prochownik-Kalinowska from the Adam Mickiewicz Institute pointed out.

Learn more about this and many other cultural events worldwide by watching the full episode of the programme above.