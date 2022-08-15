Had Soviets won, our world would be unrecognisable: Polish President

The president was speaking at a ceremony in the Polish capital marking Armed Forces Day on Monday. August 15 sees an annual celebration commemorating Poland’s victory over the Red Army in the 1920 Battle of Warsaw.

The main celebrations took place at noon on Pilsudskiego Square in central Warsaw, with leading figures attending the ceremonial changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in the presence of top military brass and the head of state, President Andrzej Duda, who gave his speech stressing the historical importance of the Polish army’s victory that took place on the outskirts of the capital over a century ago:

“It has been 102 years since the grand battle which, as some today claim, was one of those that decided the course of history,” said President Duda, adding that if the Bolsheviks did manage to defeat the Polish army and carry their revolution to Western Europe, where Germany was on the brink of a revolution itself, “The world would be unrecognisable from the one in which we live today.”

“But this has not happened. Underestimated by the Russian communists, the Polish army, the army of the country called by Stalin and the Soviet leaders merely an obstacle on the Red Army’s way heading to Western Europe to incorporate it into the Soviet state. But Poland had proven an insurmountable obstacle,” continued President Duda.

The Polish army was able to withstand the Bolshevik onslaught, because “Poles have lionhearts, that they can stand up and fight, rally and overcome any and all obstacles, fear, insufficient training, and lack of equipment, with their valour and determination they managed to turn the tides of history,” the President added.

It would be difficult to speak of the Polish victory that took place 102 years ago, without drawing parallels between the situation Poland found itself in then, and the situation of Ukraine today, fighting to stave off the Russian invasion.

“Russia and the Russian regime have broken the great taboo, which has been a hard security border since World War II across which no power launches a frontal attack on another country in order to take away its freedom and independence,” Duda said.

According to Duda, the scale of the “Russian frontal aggression against Ukraine, against an independent, sovereign, democratic state, against our neighbour – was hard to expect.”