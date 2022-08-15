Aleksandra Lisowska becomes European champion in women’s marathon

Aleksandra Lisowska stunned her rivals to become the very first Polish European champion in marathon. At the recently inaugurated European Championships in Munich, she clocked a time of 2:28:34, not only scooping gold for herself, but also lifting her team to reach bronze in team effort.

In the fight for the title, the Polish athlete overtook Croatian Matea Parlov Kostro (2:28.42), and Dutchwoman Nienke Brinkman (2:28.52).

Lisowska’s performance is the best result of a Polish woman in a marathon since Wanda Panfil’s 1991 victory at the world championships.

Aleksandra Lisowska has five Polish Championship gold medals to her credit (2019 – half marathon, 2020 – 10km run and marathon, 2021 – marathon and 2022 – 10,000m run) and four bronze medals (2012 – 8km cross-country, 2014 and 2017 – half marathon and 2020 – 10,000m run). During her career, she also stood on the podium of the Polish junior championships and the national youth championships. She finished 35th in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Apart from the individual competition, medals were presented for the team effort during the marathon. Much owing to the superb performance by Lisowska, the Polish representatives, including Angelika Mach (19.) and Monika Jackiewicz (26.) also won bronze in the team competition.