Afghans blast Taliban over deepening poverty and lack of education

Rising poverty, drought, malnutrition and fading hope among women that they will have a decisive role in Afghanistan’s future are the main results of the Taliban’s year-long reign in Afghanistan.

Monday marked the Taliban’s first-year rule over Afghanistan, as the country’s estimated 25 million Afghans are now living in poverty. This translates into well over half the population. According to UN estimates, up to 900,000 jobs could be lost this year as the economy stalls.

“We had experienced big differences within one year, especially in terms of economics. People are ranked below the poverty line, everyone has been badly affected by the poverty and weak economy, even those who were already well-off. And apart from this, education is another aspect which has been badly affected,” said a resident in Kabul, Homa Nazari.

But one pro of the Taliban rule is that the country is arguably safer than it was when the hardline Islamist movement was clashing with US-led foreign forces and their Afghan allies. Still, a local offshoot of the Islamic State has carried out several attacks.

Despite improved security, the Taliban struggle with setting Afghanistan on a path of economic growth and stability. The country’s economy found itself under huge pressure, caused mainly by Afghanistan’s isolation as foreign governments refused to recognize its rulers.

Sent to patch up its resources and supplies, development aid has been cut as the international community demands that the Taliban respect the rights of Afghans, particularly girls and women whose access to work and education has been curtailed.

“We have not studied for the past one year, and this is hard to be compensated for. But despite all these challenges we request [Taliban] to allow us to continue our education, and resume our studies next year,” said university student Meena Ahmadzai.

To recall, women could not work, girls were banned from school and strict Islamic law was brutally enforced, including through public executions, the first time the Taliban ruled the country in the late 1990s.