Tensions between China and Taiwan on the rise

China’s military said it carried out more exercises near Taiwan on Monday as a group of US lawmakers visited the Chinese-claimed island and met President Tsai Ing-wen, in what Beijing said was an infringement of its sovereignty.

The five US lawmakers, led by Senator Ed Markey, arrived in Taipei late on Sunday, in the second high-level visit following that of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in early August, which set off several days of Chinese military drills.

A delegation of U.S. congressmen arrived in #Taiwan

“We thank like-minded U.S. lawmakers for their timely visit and unwavering support,” the Taiwanese foreign ministry said in a statement. pic.twitter.com/037DIrF49V

“In all of these meetings, the delegation had an opportunity to exchange views with Taiwan counterparts on a wide range of issues of importance to both the United States and Taiwan,” the American Institute in Taiwan said.

More drills

The Chinese military unit responsible for the area adjacent to Taiwan, the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command, said it had organised multi-service joint combat readiness patrols and combat drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on Monday.

The exercises were “a stern deterrent to the United States and Taiwan continuing to play political tricks and undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” the command added.

China’s Defence Ministry said in a separate statement that the lawmakers’ trip infringed on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and “fully exposes the true face of the United States as a spoiler of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”.

“The Chinese People’s Liberation Army continues to train and prepare for war, resolutely defends national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will resolutely crush any form of ‘Taiwan independence’ separatism and foreign interference,” the ministry emphasised.

Taiwan’s response

In turn, Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang said that his country would not be deterred by China’s response to such visits by foreign friends.

“We can’t just do nothing and not dare to let visitors or friends come, because there is an evil neighbour next door,” he told reporters.

Moreover, the country’s President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting US lawmakers that Taiwan continues to express to the international community that the island is committed to maintaining the stable status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

China’s military exercises around Taiwan have seriously interfered with regional stability and peace, he added.

US bound by law to help Taiwan

The United States has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is bound by law to provide the democratically governed island with the means to defend itself.

China has never ruled out using force to bring Taiwan under its control. Taiwan’s government says the People’s Republic of China has never ruled the island and so has no right to claim it, and that only its 23 million people can decide their future.