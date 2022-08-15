Soldiers around the world extend wishes on Polish Army Day

In a video posted on social media by the Polish Ministry of Defence, representatives of more than a dozen armies, including the US, British, German, Jordanian, Sri Lankan, Lithuanian, Spanish, French, Tanzanian and Slovak, extended wishes to their Polish colleagues.

Battle of Warsaw: historic victory over Soviet Russia, 102 years on

In 1920, the Polish army stopped the Soviet march to the West defeating the Red Army in the famous Battle of Warsaw which took place over August…

see more

“Let’s celebrate Polish Army Day together. We thank you today already for all your wishes and compliments. This holiday is a holiday for all of us – not only soldiers, but also their friends and all who support Polish soldiers on each day of their service,” the Ministry tweeted.

The two-minute video features wishes from representatives of peacekeeping mission contingents in the Middle East and NATO forces deployed in Poland. The soldiers appearing in them thank their Polish counterparts for the tasks they perform together.

Let’s celebrate the ����Polish Army Day together. We thank you today already for all your wishes and compliments. This holiday is a holiday for all of us – not only soldiers, but also their friends and all who support ����soldiers on each day of their service. pic.twitter.com/WbIWNqvfFB

— Poland MOD ���� (@Poland_MOD) August 14, 2022

“We just want to say ‘thank you’ for your collaboration and allowing us to be part of the team – we wish you a happy Armed Forces Day,” British troops of the 29 Armoured Engineer Squadron said.

August 15 marks the anniversary of the victorious 1920 Battle of Warsaw, also known as the ‘Miracle on the Vistula’, which determined the halting of the Bolsheviks’ march into western Europe. In 1923, the day was declared a Polish Army holiday. After the collapse of communism it became a public holiday again.