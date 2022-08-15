European Athletics Championships take off in Munich

The European Athletics Championships have kicked off in Munich, Germany – for the second time after 2002. The Polish team includes 81 athletes – 42 women and 39 men, who will compete for medals over the next seven days.

The event is organised by the European Athletics Association. The first European Athletics Championships took place in 1934, 49 years earlier than the World Championships, which debuted in 1983.

On the first day, medals will be handed out in a total of five events including both women’s and men’s marathons and shot put competitions, as well as the women’s 10,000 metres race.

A total of 14 Polish athletes will participate in both marathons and both shot put events.

Start/finish area for #Munich2022 marathons. Audio is natural. Women start at 10:30; men at 11:30. Course is 2.2 km out-and-back, followed by 4 x 10 km loops. Team scoring in addition to individual medals. pic.twitter.com/Al7thMwFEd

— David Monti (@d9monti) August 15, 2022

In running competitions, the top 12 athletes of the continental ranking are exempt from qualification and will only appear in the semi-finals. Therefore, the sprinter Ewa Swoboda and three 400 m runners: Natalia Kaczmarek, Justyna Święty-Ersetic and Anna Kiełbasińska will start later.

The competition in Munich will last until Sunday, August 21. The Polish team is composed of 81 athletes – 42 women and 39 men. In the previous event of this rank in Berlin in 2018, the white and red team won 12 medals, including seven gold.