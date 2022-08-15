High temperatures, droughts put European energy supplies in jeopardy: report

Many European countries, including Italy, France and Spain, are facing severe droughts and extreme heatwaves this summer, causing a reduction in energy supplies from hydro, nuclear and solar sources.

Data from Norwegian consulting agency Rystad Energy said that in the first seven months of 2022, electricity in Europe generated by hydropower has dropped by 20 percent from the same period last year, and the power from nuclear sources has dropped 12 percent.

High temperatures across Europe have led to a lack of water in rivers and reservoirs, which significantly reduced the ability of hydro facilities to generate power.

Hydro

In Italy, hydropower, accounting for 20 percent of the country’s total electricity production, dropped by 40 percent in the past 12 months.

In Spain, the electricity generated by moving water has gone down by as much as 44 percent.

Analysts from Rystad Energy said that although hydropower can be volatile, a 40-percent drop is still “absolutely extreme”.

Nuclear

The heatwave is also affecting nuclear power plants as the water used to cool nuclear reactors is too hot, which limits nuclear power generation in France.

Solar

The high temperature is also cramping power output from solar sources, as excessive exposure to the sun shortens the service life of solar panels.