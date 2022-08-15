Horses sold for nearly EUR 1.6 mln at Pride of Poland auction

A total of 14 horses were sold on Sunday at the 53rd Pride of Poland auction in Janów Podlaski with the highest bid worth EUR 400,000 for a mare going by the name of “Esmeraldia” hailing from the Michałów stud.

“A EUR 1,596,000 is a sum of money that exceeded our expectations,” Andrzej Wójtowicz, a representative of the director for horse breeding of the National Agriculture Support Centre (KOWR) said. “Our estimates were at EUR 1-1.2 mln but what we have is EUR 1.6 mln. It is a sum of money that satisfies us entirely.”

“If we take the current crisis caused by the war and two years of COVID into consideration… it’s a staggering success of today’s auction,” he added.

As many as 20 Arabian purebreds, including 16 mares and 4 stallions originating from, for the most part, the state-owned studs of Janów Podlaski, Michałów and Białka, were on auction this year. Bred at the Michałów stud, mare Esmeraldia was sold for the highest amount of EUR 400,000 to a French.

“It’s a very good price,” Mr Wójtowicz said, adding that “we should applaud such a result given the current difficult times.”

The second highest sale was for a seven-year-old chestnut mare Poganinka (Michałów) and 11-year-old white mare Euzona (Janów Podlaski) and amounted to EUR 220,000 each.

A white seven-year-old mare named Atakama (Janów Podlaski) was sold for EUR 175,000.

Six horses were not bidden at a minimal price that would be satisfactory for their owners and thus were not sold.

Around 40 buyers arrived at this year’s auction from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Sweden, France, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

“We put perfectly prepared horses on auction – a seamlessly organised event. But buyers choose according to their liking,” Mr Wójtowicz stressed.

Referring to the buyer from France, Mr Wójtowicz said that he bought several very expensive horses in the name of two entities.

“Two horses will go to Switzerland and two others to France. As usual, we wait while having full trust in our clients because auctions are based on the mutual trust of sellers and buyers. We wait 14 days for the payment and retrieval of all of the horses, in line with regulations,” Mr Wójtowicz said.

Lucjan Cichosz, director of the Janów Podlaski, stressed that the results of his stud were satisfactory. “We are counting on selling more horses tomorrow” at the Arabian Horses Summer Sale.

Last year, the Pride of Poland auction saw 14 horses sold for about EUR 1.6 mln with two Michałów stallions, Equator and Emandorissa, sold for the highest sale at EUR 450,000 each.

The 44th National Horse Show of Arabian Purebreds and more

The Janów Podlaski stud saw another equestrian event over the past weekend. Hailing from state and private studs, around 120 horses entered the three-day-long 44th National Horse Show of Arabian Purebreds. An international jury apprised the horses according to 11 classes contingent on their age and gender. Judges assessed, among other faculties, the constitution of the horses, namely their heads, rear and limbs, but also their movement.

A four-year-old white mare El Esmera emerged from the Michałów stud and emerged as this year’s show victor. She also won the Polish Championship of old mares, as well as side awards, among others, the award for the prettiest mare of the show.

Scheduled for Monday is the Arabian Horses Summer Sale that will feature 25 horses – 22 mares and three stallions.