LIVE: 173rd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian forces reported heavy
Russian shelling and attempts to advance on several towns in the
eastern region of Donetsk that has become a key focus of the
near six-month war, but said they had repelled many of the
attacks.
07:37 CEST
#Ukraine: One of the 35 Slovenian BVP M80A infantry fighting vehicles that were donated to the Ukrainian Army during training. The 20mm M-55 autocannon is being fired.
These IFV are rather similar to the BMP-1 or 2, but are superior to the former at least.pic.twitter.com/5OsHuFi31x
— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) August 14, 2022
07:11 CEST
New Zealand is sending 120
military personnel to Britain to help train Ukrainians in
front-line combat, the government said on Monday.
The deployment will enable two infantry training teams to
equip Ukrainian personnel with the core skills to be effective
in combat, including weapon handling, combat first aid,
operational law and other skills.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69