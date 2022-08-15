LIVE: 173rd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian forces reported heavy

Russian shelling and attempts to advance on several towns in the

eastern region of Donetsk that has become a key focus of the

near six-month war, but said they had repelled many of the

attacks.

07:37 CEST



#Ukraine: One of the 35 Slovenian BVP M80A infantry fighting vehicles that were donated to the Ukrainian Army during training. The 20mm M-55 autocannon is being fired.

These IFV are rather similar to the BMP-1 or 2, but are superior to the former at least.pic.twitter.com/5OsHuFi31x

— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) August 14, 2022

07:11 CEST



New Zealand is sending 120

military personnel to Britain to help train Ukrainians in

front-line combat, the government said on Monday.

The deployment will enable two infantry training teams to

equip Ukrainian personnel with the core skills to be effective

in combat, including weapon handling, combat first aid,

operational law and other skills.