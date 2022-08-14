Russians indifferent to gruesome actions of their gov’t: Ukrainian journalist

Some European politicians have called for an end to the short-term visas that allow Russians to holiday in the EU whilst the war in Ukraine continues.

Countries such as Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, Finland and the Czech Republic have called on the EU to limit or block short-term Schengen visas for Russians, in protest of their country’s invasion of Ukraine.

TVP World asked Ukrainian journalist Victor Tregubov what he thought about comments from German chancellor Olaf Scholz rejecting the proposal for blanket ban on visas for Russians entering Europe.

Mr Tregubov responded “I understand many countries in Europe don’t want to alienate Russia and are eager to distinguish between Russian citizens and Russian politicians. However, the European countries and here in Ukraine we cannot differentiate now because the most gruesome and inhumane actions by the Russian government have almost no reaction by Russian society.”