WORLD NEWS 14.08

It is the 172nd day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this morning that combat operations were concentrated in the east of the country. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine and its partners would push for new sanctions to restrict the nuclear-related branch of Russia’s economy.

Another Fukushima

Recent rocket attacks on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine have drawn international condemnation. Many experts warn that continued shelling may result in another large-scale nuclear disaster, akin to Chornobyl or Fukushima.

Ban on Visas for Russians?

Russia’s military situation in Ukraine and their economy at home are both dire, and they face further challenges. The European community is debating placing further sanctions on Russia. The Baltic States and the Czech Republic have already voiced their support for a ban on issuing visas to Russians. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president compared Western Europe to a Russian supermarket.

US reinforces allies

A contingent of American soldiers will be deployed on NATO’s eastern flank. Over 2000 paratroopers will be temporarily stationed across Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia.

Polish Armed Forces Day

Monday, August 15 marks Polish Armed Forces Day. The celebrations, held on the anniversary of the 1920 battle of Warsaw, have already begun. This year is especially important for the Polish Military, with the crisis on the Belarusian border and the war in neighbouring Ukraine testing its resolve.

Tensions in the Indo-Pacific

Tensions are once more on the rise in the Indo-Pacific region as China stages a new set of drills aimed at Taiwan. Simultaneously, the United States has reached out to countries in the region to improve military cooperation, aimed at containing China’s growing aggressive stance.

Shooting in Jerusalem

The Israeli police have reported shots fired at a civilian bus driving from the Wailing Wall to the tomb of David in Jerusalem on Sunday. Authorities confirm that two passengers are in critical condition. A suspect has been captured, and an investigation is underway.

Taliban open fire on women

People on the streets of Kabul were horrified that Taliban fighters fired live ammunition at a group of women protesting outside the Afghan Ministry of Education. The women were demanding equal educational opportunities for females. Details on casualties are yet unknown.

Tragedy in Egyptian church

At least 41 people were killed and 45 injured in a fire at a church in Egypt. Approximately 5,000 were inside the building when the fire broke out.

Drought in Europe

The European Drought Observatory has issued a drought warning across almost half of the EU’s territory, with 17 pct on alert.

Mickiewicz’s poetry to be broadcasted in Vilnius

In just one day, the highly anticipated ‘Ballads and Romance’ concert takes place in Vilnius. Adam Mickiewicz, an author revered by both Lithuanians and Poles alike, has left a lasting impression on the culture of both nations. People around the world will be able to watch the entire concert on TVP Wilno, starting at 9 pm local time.

TVP World’s guest

TVP World’s guest was Victor Tregubov, a Ukrainian journalist.