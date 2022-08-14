Fireworks warehouse explodes in Armenia killing two and injuring 60

Blasts ripped through a fireworks warehouse in a shopping centre in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday, news agencies reported, killing two and injuring more than 60 people.

Video footage showed thick grey smoke rising above a building, followed by an explosion that sent people running from the scene.

People were trying to clear rubble and debris from a building that suffered extensive damage as clouds of dust and smoke hung in the air. Other bystanders were helping victims.

Armenia’s health ministry said on Telegram that the number of people injured had reached 60, of whom 22 had already been discharged. Two people died, the ministry said.

Firefighters were struggling to contain the blaze as fireworks continued detonating, complicating the search and rescue operation in Yerevan.

It is not yet clear what caused the fireworks to detonate.