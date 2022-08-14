81st anniversary of father Maximilian Kolbe’s death in Auschwitz

On August 14, 1941, Father Maximilian Maria Kolbe was killed in Auschwitz with a phenolic injection to the heart. The anniversary commemorations concluded with pilgrims arriving at the front gate of the former German death camp on Sunday to jointly pay their respects to the Catholic saint, PAP reported.

The main event was preceded by a “Transitus” service at the St Maximilian Centre in Harmęże near Auschwitz. There, people listened to a description of the friar’s martyrdom based on documents, confessions and testimonies and the only letter that Maximilian sent from the camp. Later on, a pilgrimage with the relics of St Maximilian set off to the former camp.

The new episode of our #OnAuschwitz podcast is dedicated to father Maximilian Kolbe who was murdered in #Auschwitz on 14 August 1941. Listen about his arrest, incarceration, sacrifice of life and death.

Life and death of a martyr in a German camp

The Franciscan Fr Maximilian Maria Kolbe was sent to Auschwitz on May 28, 1941, from the Pawiak prison in Warsaw. In the camp, he was given the number 16670. Initially, he was forced to haul gravel to build a fence around the crematorium. Later he was added to a group of prisoners building a fence around the pasture.

In Auschwitz, Maksymilian’s health quickly declined. He ended up in the camp hospital. When he felt better, he was pushed out of the hospital by fellow prisoners amid fears of him being killed there. Later he was put to lighter work, first in the hosiery where clothes were repaired, and later in a potato room near the kitchen.

At the end of July 1941, prisoner Zygmunt Pilawski escaped from the camp. As punishment, the deputy commandant Karl Fritzsch selected ten prisoners and sentenced them to death by starvation. Among them was Franciszek Gajowniczek.

Zygmunt Pilawski, after whose escape from #Auschwitz the selection for starvation took place, was later arrested and once again imprisoned in the camp on 25 June 1942. He was shot on 31 July 1942.

Describing the so-called selection, five years after the event, Mr Gajowniczek said that “an unfortunate fate fell upon me. With the words ‘Ah, how I feel sorry for my wife and children who I am orphaning’ I went to the end of the block. I was about to go to death row. These words were heard by Father Maximilian. He stepped out of line, approached Fritzsch and attempted to kiss his hand. He expressed his willingness to give his life for mine”.

St Maximilian Kolbe died #OTD in 1941, offering his life to save a fellow prisoner at Auschwitz-Birkenau. He is one of ten modern Christian martyrs whose statues stand above the Abbey's West Door.

Discover more in this resource from @AuschwitzMuseum: https://t.co/aXnnb15FPu pic.twitter.com/a8rb7Mu0XT

Executions by starvation caused horror among the prisoners. After a prisoner had escaped, the commandant, or the camp manager would select ten or more prisoners during roll call from the block from which someone had escaped. They were locked up in one of the cells in the basement of block 11. They received no food or water. After a few or several days, they died in terrible agony.

Saint Maximilian Kolbe's prison cell in Block 11, Auschwitz concentration camp.

Father Kolbe was still alive after two weeks of torment, despite having no food or water. On 14 August 1941, he was put to death by a German criminal prisoner Hans Bock, who injected him with phenol.

Some history

Franciszek Gajowniczek survived the war. He died in 1995 in Brzeg, south-east Poland, at the age of 94. He was buried in the cemetery of the Franciscan monastery in Niepokalanów.

Father Maximilian Kolbe was beatified by Pope Paul VI in 1971 and canonised by Pope John Paul II 11 years later. He became the first Polish martyr of WWII to be pronounced a saint by the Catholic Church.

St. Maximilian Kolbe

Patron: of drug addicts,

prisoners, families, and the pro-life movement

Birth: January 8, 1894

Death: August 14, 1941 in #Auschwitz

Beatified: By Pope Paul VI on October 17, 1971

Canonized: By Pope John Paul II on October 10, 1982

Pray for us. pic.twitter.com/1UHzcQctOT

The Germans established the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1940 to imprison Poles. Auschwitz II-Birkenau was established two years later. It became the site of the extermination of the Jews.

At Auschwitz, the Germans exterminated at least 1.1 million people, mostly Jews. Of the approximately 140,000-150,000 Poles deported to the camp, almost half of them died. Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and people of other nationalities were also murdered at Auschwitz.