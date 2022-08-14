Poland accepts nearly 5.5 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Albert Zawada/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, close to 5.5 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Sunday morning.

According to the SG, on Saturday Border Guard officers carried out around 27,700 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Sunday the number of arrivals had reached around 7,000 people.

The Border Guard also said that more than 3.63 million people had left Poland for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. On Saturday, around 33,700 people crossed the border from Poland to Ukraine.