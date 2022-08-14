Salman Rushdie’s condition improves

Writer Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed last Friday and suffered serious injuries, has been taken off the ventilator and regained the ability to speak, his agent Andrew Wylie reported on Saturday evening. However, he mentioned that the writer may lose an eye.

Mr Rushdie’s improved condition was also confirmed by his friend, writer Aatish Taseer, who, in a now-deleted tweet, said that the writer was disconnected from the ventilator, “is talking and joking” and the president of the Chautauqua Institution who wrote that “Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking!”

@SalmanRushdie off ventilator and talking! Continued prayers from all @chq

— Michael Hill, Ed.D. (@MichaelHillCHQ) August 14, 2022

Attacker pleads not guilty

Earlier on Saturday, the man accused of attacking Mr Rushdie, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault during a preliminary hearing before the court. The prosecutor charged him with committing a pre-planned crime.

Mr Matar appeared in court wearing a white mask over his face and in handcuffs. The judge ordered him to remain in custody without the possibility of bail.

His public defender Nathaniel Barone complained about the tardiness of the authorities, citing his client’s constitutional right to the presumption of innocence.

Hadi Matar, the Muslim accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie, had a FB filled w/support of Iran & Shia Islam. In 1988, a fictional novel by Rushdie angered Muslims so badly that Iranian leader Khomeini issued a fatwa for him & anyone associated w/book to die.https://t.co/oBwC2WJ1rF pic.twitter.com/ov1JURpSJv

— Andy Ngô ��️‍�� (@MrAndyNgo) August 12, 2022

Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage at New York event

Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who was ordered to be killed by Iran in 1989 because of his writing, was attacked on stage at an event in…

see more

The assault

Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who was ordered to be killed by Iran in 1989 because of his writing, was attacked on stage at an event in New York on Friday and suffered injuries to the face, neck and abdomen.

The novelist fell to the floor when the man attacked him and was then surrounded by a small group of people who held up his legs, seemingly to send more blood to his upper body, as the attacker was restrained.