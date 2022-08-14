You are here
Home > News > LIVE: 172nd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

LIVE: 172nd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukraine is targeting Russian soldiers who
shoot at Europe’s largest nuclear power station or use it as a
base to shoot from, as G7 nations, fearing a nuclear
catastrophe, called on Moscow to withdraw its forces from the
plant.

07:17 CEST

⚡️ Prosecutor General’s Office: Russian forces committed over 28,000 war crimes.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Aug. 13 that 28,231 war crimes have been committed by Russian forces in Ukraine since the start of the war.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 14, 2022


Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top