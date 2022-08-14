LIVE: 172nd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukraine is targeting Russian soldiers who

shoot at Europe’s largest nuclear power station or use it as a

base to shoot from, as G7 nations, fearing a nuclear

catastrophe, called on Moscow to withdraw its forces from the

plant.

07:17 CEST



⚡️ Prosecutor General’s Office: Russian forces committed over 28,000 war crimes.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Aug. 13 that 28,231 war crimes have been committed by Russian forces in Ukraine since the start of the war.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 14, 2022