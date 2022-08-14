Tenis: Hubert Hurkacz beats Ruud to advance to Canadian Masters final

Hubert Hurkacz battled back from a set and a break down to beat Casper Ruud 5-7 6-3 6-2 on Saturday and reach the ATP 1000 Canadian Masters final.

The Polish player will meet Pablo Carreno Busta in Sunday’s title clash after the Spaniard won an exhausting three-hour match against Briton Dan Evans in the second semi-final.

Hubert Hurkacz is into his 2nd Masters 1000 final! pic.twitter.com/a9JwXJKbK6

— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 13, 2022

You lose some, you win some more

The Polish tennis player raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first set before his Norwegian opponent regrouped, securing the break and a 6-5 lead resulting in a 7-5 win.

Pulling out all the angles and tricks 📐#NBO22 pic.twitter.com/rqUwasswFn

— Omnium Banque Nationale (@OBNmontreal) August 13, 2022

In the second set, the Norwegian broke the Pole early, however, Hurkacz soon retaliated with his own break and later on took a 4-2 advantage.

Get 🆙@HubertHurkacz battles to secure the break to lead 4-2 in the second#NBO22 pic.twitter.com/5gUvnKuHBa

— Omnium Banque Nationale (@OBNmontreal) August 13, 2022

After that, Hurkacz did not leave his Norwegian opponent any place to rest, winning the second set 6-3.

Going old school with this point 😎@HubertHurkacz #OBN22 pic.twitter.com/Au0cw554uL

— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 13, 2022

The match felt all but over when Hurkacz smashed a backhand crosscourt winner to go up a double break and end the last set 6-2.

So far, so good 🎾@OBNmontreal #MontrealOpen pic.twitter.com/cDNTFlLFS5

— Hubert Hurkacz (@HubertHurkacz) August 13, 2022

Aiming for 6th title

“Casper was playing really well. He was the better player for the first half of the match,” Hubert Hurkacz told reporters.

“I was just searching for opportunities, just trying to take every single opportunity to get ahead in the rally and make him uncomfortable. Obviously serve helped at the end,” he added.

Hurkacz has come out on the winning side in five of his six career finals appearances.

“I was fortunate to win the first few finals. But tomorrow is going to be a new match. It’s going to be a very tricky one and tough one,” he said.

The final

Now Mr Hurkacz will face Spaniard Carreno Busta, who also had to work hard to secure his passage to the final.

The moment we've all been waiting for is near: this Sunday we crown the 2022 National Bank Open presented by Rogers champion. 👑

Hubert Hurkacz💥Pablo Carreno Busta. Who shall conquer it all?

Presented by @FILAtennis #NBO22 pic.twitter.com/wj3ygogwdc

— Omnium Banque Nationale (@OBNmontreal) August 14, 2022

The start of the title duel in Montreal will start at 22:00 CEST. With a win, Hubert Hurkacz will move up in the Men’s Tennis ATP Rankings to eighth place.