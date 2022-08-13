Poles win silver at 2022 European Rowing Championships

Poland took the silver medal in the men’s quadruple sculls final at the 2022 European Rowing Championships held in Munich on Saturday.

The Polish team composed of Dominik Czaja, Mateusz Biskup, Mirosław Zietarski and Fabian Barański finished just over a second behind the gold-medal team from Italy.

🚩 A-FINAL Men’s Quadruple Sculls (M4x)

🥇Nicolo' Carucci, Andrea Panizza, Luca Chiumento, Giacomo Gentili 🇮🇹

🥈Dominik Czaja, Mateusz Biskup, Miroslaw Zietarski, Fabian Baranski 🇵🇱

🥉Mihai Chiruta, Ciprian Tudosa, Ioan Prundeanu, Marian Enache 🇷🇴#ERChamps #ERCHMunich pic.twitter.com/vumkplhhEK

— World Rowing (@WorldRowing) August 13, 2022

Romania placed third to gain the bronze medal.

This is the first medal won by Polish rowers at the 2022 European Rowing Championships.