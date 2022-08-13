Stage collapse in Spain kills one, injures dozens

One person was killed and dozens were injured in a stage collapse caused by high winds at the Medusa dance music festival near the Spanish city of Valencia in the early hours of Saturday, regional emergency services said.

Of the injured, three suffered serious trauma injuries and 14 had minor injuries, regional emergency services tweeted. Later on, health authorities reported that 40 people were attended to.

Terrible lo que ha ocurrido anoche en Medusa Festival de Cullera. Las fuertes rachas de viento le cuesta la vida a una persona y hay un número indeterminado de heridos #medusafestival #Cullera #medusa pic.twitter.com/nUcLkGrz0F

“We are completely devastated and saddened at what happened this morning,” organisers said in a statement on the festival’s Facebook page.

They said “extraordinary” weather conditions had caused damage to infrastructure on the festival site.

Strong winds caused chaos and damage to multiple structures at the Medusa Music Festival in Spain. "Violent" wind gusts devastated parts of the area, forcing the event’s management team to vacate the area. https://t.co/pyGGpQuWm0 pic.twitter.com/KzItPkSjHf

“At around four in the morning unexpected and violent strong winds destroyed certain areas of the festival, forcing management to make the immediate decision to vacate the concert area to guarantee the safety of attendees, workers and artists,” organisers said.

The festival was suspended for the time being, they said.

The stage collapse

DJ Miguel Serna was on the main stage for his 3 am to 4 am set when the incident occurred.

“It was a tense few minutes, I’ve never experienced anything like it before,” he wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday.

“The tragedy happened just at the end of my session on the main stage, just below it, which was the most affected (area). It was a few moments of horror, I am still in shock,” he added.

'Like a movie' Medusa festival-goer recalls deadly stage collapse horror https://t.co/i0b3BNRHzt

National weather agency AEMET said there had been “strong gusts of wind and a sudden rise in temperatures” during the night, with wind speed reaching 82 kph recorded at Alicante airport.

The Medusa Festival is a huge electronic music festival held over six days in the east coast town of Cullera, south of Valencia.