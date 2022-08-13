Salman Rushdie remains in critical condition after stabbing

Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who was ordered to be killed by Iran in 1989, was stabbed several times during an event in New York State on Friday. After hours of surgery, Salman Rushdie remains connected to a ventilator and is unable to speak.

“The news is not good,” Andrew Wylie, his book agent, wrote in an email. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed, and his liver was stabbed and damaged,” the agent added.

Attacker sympathetic toward Shi’ite extremism

The suspect in the attack on Mr Rushdie was sympathetic to Shi’ite extremism and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), NBC New York cited law enforcement sources as saying on Saturday.

Police have identified the suspect in custody as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, who bought a pass to the event at western New York’s Chautauqua Institution.

Hezbollah does not claim responsability for the attack

An official from Iran-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said on Saturday the group had no additional information on the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie.

“We don’t know anything about this subject so we will not comment,” the official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

So far no terrorist organisation claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack

A man rushed to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York State and attacked Mr Rushdie as he was being introduced to give a talk on artistic freedom, an eyewitness said. A state trooper present at the event took the attacker into custody, police reported.

The novelist fell to the floor when the man attacked him and was then surrounded by a small group of people who held up his legs, seemingly to send more blood to his upper body, as the attacker was restrained, a witness attending the lecture who asked not to be named has said.

Mr Rushdie was immediately taken by helicopter to a hospital.