Russians may conduct false flag attack on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Russian occupiers intend to shell the largest European nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia from an armament with a Ukrainian flag, the UNIAN news agency reported on Saturday, citing Ukrainian military intelligence.

“The occupiers are shelling the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from the village of Vodiane, southern Ukraine, and are preparing provocations under the Ukrainian flag,” the agency wrote on Telegram.

Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine: occupiers continue shelling #Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant

According to intelligence, the invaders are shelling the station from the village of #Vodiane and preparing provocations under the flag of #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/fIo4G16bbN

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 13, 2022

False flag

Ukrainian intelligence reported that at the entrance to the town of Enerhodar, which is close to the power plant, Russians set up a Pion self-propelled heavy artillery cannon with the letter “Z” painted on it and a Ukrainian flag set on top.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, as a result of one of the Russian artillery attacks, the forest and grass in areas adjacent to the power plant caught fire, causing heavy smoke. Extinguishing the fire turned out to be a hard task as fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces is going on in the region.

The mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, appealed to residents to limit their stay in the streets due to information about provocations that are supposed to take place. He stressed that Russian forces are again firing toward the power plant.

Russia fireing upon nuclear power plant for weeks

The Ukrainian side has been accusing the Russians of artillery shelling in the vicinity of the power plant for weeks.

PROVEN: Russia 🇷🇺, NOT Ukraine 🇺🇦, is firing on the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Using video published by 🇷🇺, it was conclusively proven that the shelling originates from Energodar – a 🇺🇦 town under 🇷🇺-occupation.

Russia 🇷🇺 is threatening a nuclear disaster in Europe! pic.twitter.com/l2SK4dAaJT

— Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) August 12, 2022

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been occupied by Russian forces since March, however, Ukrainian personnel is still managing the power plant. Around 500 Russian troops are currently guarding the power plant.