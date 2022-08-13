Russia planning protracted war with Ukraine: ISW

Having analysed the current situation in the war theatre of Russia’s war against Ukraine, America’s think-tank, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Friday that Moscow was trying to mobilise its national defence industry to prolong its war in Ukraine.

“The Kremlin is reportedly attempting to mobilise industry to support prolonged war efforts in Ukraine,” the institute wrote, quoting the Ukrainian Main Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR).

Ukraine’s GRU reported that the Kremlin initiated the “industrial mobilisation” of the defence enterprises in early August, banning some employees and the entire leadership at the Russian state industrial conglomerate company Rostec from taking vacations.

The Ukrainian intelligence went on to add that the Military-Industrial Commission of the Russian Federation, chaired by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, was preparing to modify the state defence order programme by early September to rump up expenditures by RUB 600-700 bn (USD 10 bn).

Shoigu visiting Russia’s tank production centre

Reportedly, Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu visited the Uralvagonzavod factory on August 12, Russia’s biggest and one of the world’s largest main battle tank production sites. This is where T-72s roll off the production line.

In the light of GUR’s previous reports of Uralvagonzavod facing financial issues due to Western sanctions and failure to meet state contract obligations, Minister Shoigu’s visit could suggest that the Kremlin is attempting to reboot or redevelop the operation of the military-industrial complex.

“ISW has previously reported that the Kremlin has been conducting a crypto-mobilisation of the Russian economy by proposing an amendment to the federal laws on Russian Armed Forces supply matters to the Russian State Duma on June 30,” the think-tank wrote.

What the amendment entails is that Russian businesses, regardless of ownership, are obliged to fulfil Russian military orders. The overhaul also allows the Kremlin to modify work conditions for employees.

The ISW recalled that “Putin signed the amendment on July 14, which indicates that the Kremlin will continue to introduce more measures to expand the Kremlin’s direct control over the operations of Russia’s military-industrial complex.”