Poland accepts nearly 5.47 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, close to 5.47 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Saturday morning.

According to the SG, on Friday Border Guard officers carried out around 26,400 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Saturday the number of arrivals had reached around 7,700 people.

The Border Guard also said that more than 3.6 million people had left Poland for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. On Friday, around 28,500 people crossed the border from Poland to Ukraine.