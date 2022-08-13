Hong Kong marks its biggest population slump as exodus continues

As Hong Kong marks its steepest annual slump in population, experts put the blame on strict COVID control measures and a political crackdown that have marred the reputation of the financial hub long advertised as “Asia’s world city.”

As shown by the Census and Statistics Department on Thursday, the city’s total population fell from 7.41 million people to 7.29 million, a 1.6 percent decrease. There has been no steeper decline of this type in Hong Kong since the government began tracking figures in 1961.

While authorities see the phenomenon in part as a “natural” decrease, given the number of deaths surpassing that of births, experts point to figures reflecting an exodus whose curve has been on the rise in the past few years. This curve has been bumped up by periods of massive social upheaval that have included anti-government protests and the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year saw about 113,200 residents leave Hong Kong, the department said, compared to 89,200 the year before. The figures include expatriates and other non-permanent residents.

Not so splendid isolation

Time and again, experts have been repeating their warnings that the city’s strict COVID-19 handling would scare off residents, travellers and expatriates, including investors of varying business capabilities.

For months, Hong Kong persisted in shutting itself from the world as the latter steadily opened up. The city kept its air routes suspended, and imposed mandatory quarantines and social distancing measures including caps on public gatherings and limits on restaurant services.

Today, facemask-wearing requirements continue to apply, while public spaces including beaches and gyms remain empty owing to long top-down imposed closures during periods of high case numbers.

The restrictions imposed by the city lead to the demise of Hong Kong’s most famous sites, including the Jumbo Kingdom floating restaurant. The business was devastated by the restrictions.

“More than two and a half years of COVID-19 restrictions are taking a heavy toll on businesses and the economy,” the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce said in a statement this month.

Its CEO, George Leung, went on to say that Hong Kong’s border closures were “stifling any prospect of economic recovery” and called on authorities to come up with a “concrete timetable to reopen Hong Kong.”

The city’s government admitted on Thursday that flight restrictions in the form of requesting all arrivals to be vaccinated, tested negative for COVID-19, and pay for quarantine in a hotel upon arrival “had interrupted population inflow.”