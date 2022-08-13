LIVE: 171st day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war in Ukraine continues to the sound of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the EU to impose visa restrictions on Russians and to give refugee status to those who are persecuted.

The #Estonian government has approved a ban according to which #Russian citizens with a Schengen visa issued by the republic will not be able to enter the country.

The United States is concerned about reports that British, Swedish and Croatian nationals were being charged by “illegitimate authorities in eastern Ukraine”, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

“Russia and its proxies have an obligation to respect international humanitarian law, including the rights & protections afforded to prisoners of war,” Blinken wrote on Twitter.

President #Zelenskyy called on the #EU to impose visa restrictions on #Russians, while giving refugee status to those who are persecuted:

"You can't turn Europe into a supermarket where it doesn't matter who comes in." pic.twitter.com/gIbZy3vaTc

