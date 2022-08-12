President Kaczyński’s speech was like prophecy: Polish ambassador to Georgia

Today, when the people of Ukraine are fending off Russian aggression, the entire world can see the inevitable outcomes of the western countries’ short-sighted policy towards the Kremlin. Few nations realise it better than the Georgians, said Poland’s Ambassador to Georgia, Mariusz Maszkiewicz, who was TVP World’s guest.

“Today it is Georgia, tomorrow Ukraine, the day after tomorrow the Baltic States, and then perhaps my country, Poland,” said President Lech Kaczyński during a speech he delivered on August 12, 2008, in Tbilisi. The Polish head of state, along with several other leaders of Central and Eastern European countries visited the Georgian capital while the country was being invaded by Russia.

According to Ambassador Maszkiewicz, although the speech was made 14 years ago, the people of Georgia still remember it. They recognise it as one of the most important in the modern history of their country. “It was like a prophecy,” he said.

Ambassador Maszkiewicz also spoke of how President Kaczyński is commemorated in Georgia, the impact of his 2008 visit, the Georgian people’s attitude to the war in Ukraine and the current internal situation in their own country, Georgia’s European and NATO aspirations, and what role does Poland play in both.