Family dispute turns into a massacre in Montenegro

12 people, including the gunman, were killed in a mass shooting in Cetinje, Montenegro, on Friday, according to local media reports. Six more, including a responding police officer, were injured.
A man in Cetinje opened fire at random people in his neighbourhood following a family dispute, killing 11 people, and injuring six others.
The man was later shot by police, bringing up the total death toll to 12. A police officer was among those wounded by the shooter.
