Mexico: Prison face-off leads to riot and shootouts leaving 11 dead

A prison face-off between members of two rival cartels in the Mexican border city of Juarez caused a riot and shootouts that killed 11 people, most of them civilians, authorities said on Friday.

Los Chapos, members of the infamous Sinaloa Cartel formerly led by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, and local group Los Mexicles, clashed in a prison on Thursday afternoon, federal security authorities reported. A riot then broke out, leaving two shot to death and four injured with bullet wounds.

Officials did not say what caused the clash.

Local media reported gunmen arrived at a Little Ceasars pizza parlor and started shooting at the people inside the building and in the parking lot. Four employees of a radio station were killed.

Outside the prison, relatives of inmates who were inside as the clash broke out said they were lucky to leave the prison alive and added that despite inmates being attacked, custodians did not intervene.

Following the riot, the Mexicles rampaged in the city, authorities said, killing nine civilians state authorities announced.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he hoped this sort of incident involving innocent civilians would not happen again.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday morning, six alleged members of Mexicles were arrested by local police, with help from the Army and National Guard, authorities reported.