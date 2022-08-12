More injured passengers from Croatian coach crash return to Poland

Vjeran Zganec Rogulja/PIXSELL/PAP

A Polish Medical Air Rescue (LPR) aircraft carrying three more victims of Saturday’s coach crash in Croatia landed in Warsaw on Friday afternoon.

“The flight was smooth, the plane touched-down at 2:13 p.m., the patients endured it well, and they are currently being moved to ambulances that will take them to hospitals,” LPR director Robert Galazkowski told PAP.

Twelve people died and a further 32 were injured when their coach veered off a motorway north of the Croatian capital Zagreb and crashed into a ditch.

All the victims were Polish citizens who were on pilgrimages to Medjugorje in Bosnia and Herzegovina.