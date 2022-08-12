Poland’s C/A deficit down in June – central bank

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s current account deficit fell to EUR 1.47 billion at the end of June 2022, against a revised deficit of EUR 1.49 billion recorded at the end of May, according to central bank figures released on Friday.

Market analysts expected the deficit to amount to between EUR 1.90 billion and EUR 3.28 billion with the median forecast standing at EUR 2.60 billion.

Poland recorded an EUR 849-million deficit in the trade of goods in June, with a EUR 2.88-billion surplus in services.

The country recorded a EUR 2.46-billion deficit in primary income and a EUR 1.04-billion deficit in secondary income.

Exports of goods in June 2022 grew by 25.8 percent year on year, and imports rose by 31.5 percent from June 2021.