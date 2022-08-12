Support gap narrows between ruling coalition, main opposition bloc

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s ruling United Right coalition enjoys the support of 37 percent of voters, against 31-percent backing for the main opposition grouping, the Civic Coalition (KO), a new poll has shown.

The poll, commissioned by the wPolityce website and conducted by the Social Changes pollster, showed KO’s support to have grown by 4 percentage points (pps) since the last survey while the United Right’s support dropped by 1 pps.

In third place, despite losing 1 pps, was the far-right Confederation (Konfederacja) party with an 8-percent showing, the same share of the vote as the Left (Lewica) (unchanged).

The Poland 2050 party, headed by TV celebrity Szymon Hołownia, suffered a 3-pps loss in support, leaving it with 7 percent of the potential vote.

The pro-agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL) gained 2 pps to just make the 5-percent threshold needed to take seats in the lower house of parliament, the Sejm.

Kukiz ’15 and former United Right junior coalition party Agreement (Porozumienie) both fell below the 5-percent threshold with 2 and 1-percent support respectively.

The declared turnout for a general election was 60 percent, down 1 pps on the previous survey.

The poll was conducted using the Computer-Assisted Web Interview method between August 5 and 8 on a representative national sample of 1,066 people.