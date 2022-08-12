Two-digit inflation expected till year’s end, economic institute predicts

Among July's highest price hikes PIE named fuels (36.8 percent), energy (37 percent) and food (15.3 percent).

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Inflation will continue on a two-digit level until the end of the year, with a slight rise in August and a fall in Q4, the Polish Economic Institute (PIE), a state-owned think-tank, said on Friday citing the latest figures from the Central Statistical Office (GUS).

Earlier on Friday GUS reported that commodity and service prices in July were up 15.6 percent year on year, and 0.5 percent up month on month, up from an earlier flash estimate setting Poland’s July CPI at 15.5 percent y/y and 0.4 percent m/m.

According to PIE, inflation will drop slightly in Q4 but will remain at a two-digit value for the rest of the year.

