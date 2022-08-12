UN humanitarian agencies face record funding gap: UN spokesperson

United Nations humanitarian projects face a record funding gap this year, with only a third of the required USD 48.7 billion secured so far as global needs outpace pledges, Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Friday.

The money is needed to help approximately 204 million people around the world as armed conflicts and natural disasters, such as the war in Ukraine and the drought in the Horn of Africa, emerge as key drivers of “mega crises” that threaten the livelihoods of whole communities.

Biggest funding gap ever

“More than halfway through the year, the funding shortfall is USD 33.6 billion, our biggest funding gap ever,” the spokesman told a media briefing.

“The needs in the world are rising much faster than the donor funding is coming in,” he added.

So far, USD 15.2 billion has been collected by the mid-year mark, also a record, Mr Laerke said, in a year of soaring humanitarian needs.

According to OCHA’s website, the United States is the top donor, contributing just over USD 8 billion, while the World Food Programme was the largest recipient.

Humanitarian needs

The USD 48.7 billion needed includes all UN-coordinated appeals worldwide, like the annual humanitarian response plans in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Syria, as well as flash appeals in Ukraine and regional appeals for refugees in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan: Amid the country's humanitarian crisis, UN agencies are delivering vital assistance, including:

🔹food & water

🔹support for women & girls

🔹human rights protection

🔹healthcare services & much more

Details from @UNOCHA: https://t.co/iLEo8CANz5 pic.twitter.com/3xmbIU8Vcv

— United Nations (@UN) August 11, 2022

The money is meant for all UN humanitarian agencies and some NGOs but does not cover appeals from the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement as they have independent appeal processes.