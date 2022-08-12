Mass fish die-off in German-Polish river blamed on ‘toxic substance’

A mass die-off of fish in the Oder river, which runs through Poland and Germany, was apparently caused by an unidentified highly toxic substance, officials from both counties said.

“Synthetic chemical substances, very probably also with toxic effects for vertebrates,” were discovered through an analysis of river water sampled this week, the German state of Brandenburg’s environment ministry said on Thursday, adding that it remained unclear how the substance entered the water.

The state laboratory found high levels of mercury in the water samples, local German broadcaster RBB reported.

Meanwhile, Władysław Dajczak, the head of Poland’s Lubuskie province, quoted by the Polish Press Agency (PAP), said that tests run on August 10 and 11 had evidenced mercury presence only in “trace amounts”, well within allowed levels.

Mr Dajczak went on to say a barrier would be set up on the Oder near the city of Kostrzyn to collect dead fish flowing down the river, with 150 Territorial Defence Forces soldiers delegated to help with the clean-up.

The head of Poland’s national water management authority called the situation serious, adding that by Thursday evening Poland had collected over 11 tonnes of dead fish.

“In my opinion, there was chemical contamination on the Oder river by some industrial plant,” Przemysław Daca, the head of Polish Waters, was quoted as saying by Polish Radio.

“[It] is being investigated by the prosecutor’s office, the police and local environmental protection inspectorates. The problem is enormous, the wave of pollution runs from Wrocław to Szczecin. Those are hundreds of kilometres of river, the pollution is gigantic.”

A spokesperson for the German environment minister said on Friday that the substance that poisoned the water remained unidentified.

“We have an incomplete picture,” the spokesperson said. “We need clarity on what materials are in the water.”

Polish PM calls pollution ‘a scandal’

On Thursday, Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki said that the severe pollution of the Oder river was a scandal and vowed that everything would be done to explain the matter and serve justice.

PM Morawiecki wrote on Facebook that care for the natural environment and Poland’s waters was “especially important at a time of climate change and we will do everything for the case to be appropriately investigated, clarified and the guilty severely punished.”

“I have discussed the matter with [Infrastructure] Minister Marek Grobarczyk. At the same time, the issue is being worked on by officers of the Chief Inspector of Environmental Protection,” PM Morawiecki wrote, giving his assurance that all state services would be acting with the utmost intensity on the case.

The Environmental Protection Inspectorate (WIOS) in Wrocław has already notified the local prosecutor of an ecological disaster that has hit the Oder, Poland’s second longest river.

Ever since the first reports of the poisoning came in from anglers in late July, the Wrocław branch of WIOS has been investigating the matter.

The WIOS in Wrocław said on Thursday that no Oder water samples taken from the Lower Silesian province since August 1 had contained the petrochemical mesitylene, a substance toxic to aquatic organisms and that all samples taken since July 28 had shown organic activity typical for the river. Earlier, the WIOS had said samples taken on that date had shown an 80-percent probability of containing “derivatives of cyclic and aromatic hydrocarbons.”