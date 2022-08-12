FBI shook Trump’s home up for nuke papers

Documents relating to nuclear weapons are what FBI agents were after when executing search procedures in former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida this week, according to the Washington Post.

Whether such documents were retrieved or not from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach remains unknown, the Post said.

Mr Trump portrayed the raid as political retribution.

On Thursday, the US Justice Department asked a judge to make public the warrant that authorised the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. If the warrant is published, the public could be up for learning more about what investigators were scanning the establishment for during what came to be an unprecedented search of a former president’s home.

The shakeup came as part of an investigation into whether Trump illegally took records out of the White House as he left office in January 2021, some of which the Justice Department believes are classified.

At a news conference, Attorney General Merrick Garland, the top law enforcement officer and Democratic President Joe Biden’s appointee, said that he had personally given the search the green light. The Justice Department also seeks to make public a redacted receipt of the items seized.

“The department does not take such a decision lightly. Where possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search, and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken,” Attorney General Garland said.

His decision to publicly confirm the search was highly unusual as US law enforcement officials typically do not discuss ongoing investigations in order to protect people’s rights.

In this case, Mr Trump himself announced the search in a Monday night statement, which Mr Garland pointed at as the reason why the Justice Department made the request to make public the warrant.

The FBI is believed to have retrieved about 10 boxes from Trump’s property during the search, a source familiar with the matter said.

Mr Trump was absent from Florida at the time of the search. On Thursday, he called for the immediate release of documents related to the search.

“Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by encouraging the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years,” he said on his Truth Social platform.

The government has until 3 pm (19:00 GMT) on Friday to let the court know whether Trump’s attorneys will object to unsealing the warrant, Reuters reported. The case is before US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who reviewed the warrant to ensure the Justice Department had sufficient probable cause for the search.

While seeking to unseal the warrant, the Justice Department has not asked the judge to unseal the sworn statement in support of the warrant, the contents of which could potentially include classified information.

In a statement earlier on his Truth social network, Mr Trump said: “My attorneys and representatives were cooperating fully, and very good relationships had been established. The government could have had whatever they wanted, if we had it.”

Supports of former President Donald Trump protest outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, amid reports of the FBI executing a search warrant as a part of a document investigation, in Palm Beach, Florida, USA. Photo: EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

‘Weaponisation of FBI’ and an armed attack on its building

Mr Trump has been facing many federal and state investigations from his time in office and in private business, including a separate one by the Justice Department into a failed bid by Trump’s allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election by submitting phoney slates of electors.

The National Archives referral to the department initiated the investigation into Trump’s removal of records.

A total of 15 boxes were returned by Mr Trump to the government in January 2022, according to former Archivist David Ferriero. The archives later found out that some of the items were “marked as classified national security information.”

A couple of months before the Mar-a-Lago search, FBI agents visited Trump’s property to investigate boxes in a locked storage room, a person familiar with the visit said, adding that the agents spent a day reviewing materials. Another source who had been briefed on the matter told Reuters the Justice Department also has surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago in its possession.

Fierce criticism and online threats have come down on Mr Garland’s Justice Department since Monday’s search. Democrats were accused by Trump supporters and some of his fellow Republicans in Washington of weaponising the federal bureaucracy to target the former president.

For their part, some Democrats have criticized Mr Garland for being overly cautious in investigating Trump over his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden.

The situation was further obscured by an attack on Thursday on an FBI building by an armed man in Cincinnati, Ohio. While trying to breach the FBI building, the suspected man died following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers, an Ohio State Highway Patrol official said.

Mr Garland condemned the threats and attacks against the FBI and Justice Department. “I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked.”