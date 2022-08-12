Poland accepts over 5.44 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, more than 5.44 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Friday morning.

According to the SG, on Thursday Border Guard officers carried out around 25,500 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Friday the number of arrivals had reached around 7,800 people.

The Border Guard also said that more than 3.57 million people had left Poland for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. On Thursday around 25,900 people crossed the border from Poland to Ukraine.