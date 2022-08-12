Eastern Express 11.08

The main topic of this edition of Eastern Express is Kazakhstan increasingly distancing itself from cooperation with Russia and seeking to warm up to the West as moving closer to Europe would give the country more independence from the Moscow line.

Nine-day protests in Kazakhstan in January resulted in Russia sending troops to the country to support the Kassym-Jomart Tokayev government. Now Kazakhstan is demonstrating its independence from Moscow by increasing oil supplies to Europe and increasing defence spending.

Kazakhstan is the world leader in uranium mining. The radioactive is used in the production of nuclear energy. Many countries, including members of the European Union, are opting to increase their use of atomic energy in order to cut their emissions of greenhouse gases – and a key side effect for Europe is that nuclear power will help Europe to free itself from the grip of dependence on Russian hydrocarbons. Kazakhstan is thus a worthy business partner. Russia, in turn, wants to clip Kazakhstan’s wings before it beings to slip out of the Kremlin’s direct sphere of influence.

TVP World was joined by Bruce Pannier, a former Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty correspondent, to discuss this and other issues.

Eastern News Flash: Lithuania to follow in Pelosi’s footsteps

Taiwan has been developing its alliance with Lithuania, which has put trade before allegiance to the “One China” policy Beijing holds to. The country even decided to create a Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania, which was met with stiff opposition from Beijing. Now the Lithuanian government is planning to send a delegation to Taipei in the footsteps of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defence has travelled to Riga to meet Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins and his counterpart Artis Pabriks to discuss further military aid to Ukraine and security in the region through NATO’s upcoming enlargement.

An Iranian satellite launched by Russia

An Iranian satellite called Khayyam was launched by Russia from the Baikonur base in Kazakhstan. There are fears that the satellite could be used by Moscow to spy on troops in Ukraine. Additionally, according to US authorities, Russia is trying to increase its military resources by purchasing an unmanned aerial vehicle from Iran. A representative of the White House says that training under the drone transfer agreement has already started.

As Russia is suffering more and more losses in the war in Ukraine, the government decides to recruit soldiers from countries in the Middle East, including Syria. But this time, the country also chose Uzbek citizens living in Russia as its target, which was not met with the enthusiasm of the local authorities.

To learn more about Kazakhstan’s turn to Europe and deepen your knowledge on the other issues, watch the video above.